Andhra Pradesh

Appointed coordinator for dental conference

Uday Kumar Digumarthi, noted orthodontist from the city, has been appointed Coordinator of Andhra Pradesh for the forthcoming World Dental Conference 2020 (WDC 2020) to be held from October 7 to 11, 2020. This is the third successive time that he appointed Coordinator - AP for the WDC.Though WDC 2020 was planned to be held in Italy, it would be a virtual conference this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last conference was held in Malaysia and the previous one was held in Dubai. Dr. Uday Kumar was also selected as paper selection committee member of WDC 2020.

