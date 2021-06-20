Appointed Central govt. counsel in AP High Court

The Department of Legal Affairs of the Government of India has appointed advocates J.U.M.V. Prasad from Tadepalli in Guntur district, Divya Datla from Visakhapatnam, Jupudi Venkata Kumar Yagnadutt from Guntur, and Venna Hemanth Kumar and Kilaru Krishna Bhushan Chowdary from Vijayawada as Central government counsel in the Andhra Pradesh High Court for all litigations related to the Centre, except matters concerning the Railways and taxation, for three years.