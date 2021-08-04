Appoint special team to probe doctor’s mysterious death, kin urge government

‘There is no progress in investigation conducted by the district police since the last one year’

Family members of medical officer M. Syamala (32), of Gajuwaka, who died under mysterious circumstances on August 4, 2020 at Kasimkota, still wait for justice. Alleging some foul play in the case, kin of Dr. Symala have requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene in the case and take action against the accused. They also said that despite many efforts and meeting a number of officials and political representatives, the case was not solved.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu, husband of Dr. Syamala, demanded that the government appoint a special team to investigate the case, alleging that there was no progress in investigation conducted by the district police since the last one year. He also said that though the medical officer died under suspicious circumstances, no one from the medical fraternity and unions had paid a visit to their house. He suspected that there might be the involvement of some influential persons who could be creating a pressure on the investigating authorities.

On August 4, 2020, the body of Dr. Syamala, was found in a canal at Kasimkota. At that time, she was working, as a medical officer at Rajendrapalem PHC in Koyyuru mandal. Family members and friends of Dr Syamala alleged foul play in the case and stated that she neither had financial issues nor family disputes. She was always on the forefront to help others, they said. Last year, friends, classmates and those known to her have launched a social media campaign titled #Justiceforsyamala. Even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC had demanded speedy investigation and justice in this case.