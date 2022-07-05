Appoint psychologists in all schools: Collector

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that the all schools and colleges in the district should appoint psychologists, and orders making it mandatory will be passed soon.

In a meeting with officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), police, forum for child rights, National Child Labour Project (NCLP) district unit, Labour department, and Child Welfare Committee on child marriages and sexual abuse against children, Mr. Rao said all private schools and colleges should appoint psychologists. He said steps would be taken to make psychologists available in government schools and colleges also.

He said special classes for awareness on child marriages and sexual abuse should be conducted in every institute once in a week. He said ward and village volunteers would be roped in to check child labour in the district.

Mr. Rao released a poster on child marriages on the occasion.

ICDS project director G. Umadevi, ACP Venkata Ratnam, NCPL project director Anjaneya Reddy and others were present.