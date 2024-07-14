Appoint only local teachers to Ekalavya Model schools in Andhra Pradesh, demands SFI

Leaders of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday said that the government should ensure that only local teachers are appointed in the Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

At a press conference, SFI State president K. Prasanna Kumar and secretary A. Ashok said that the majority of the 28 EMRSs in the State were located in Agency areas, with a strength of around 15,000 students drawn from tribal communities.

They said that ever since these institutions were set up, local teachers have been appointed. However, the Centre has recently deployed teachers from different states to these schools, leading to a language barrier between the students and teachers. Most of the teachers are from the northern states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and use the Hindi language to teach.

The leaders said the tribal students were unable to follow the lessons, and several students from schools located in Eluru, Paderu, Nellore and Gummalakshmipuram intended to discontinue their education due to the same.

Highlighting that this would lead to even more school drop-outs, SFI leaders said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government should initiate corrective measures and appoint only local teachers in these schools.