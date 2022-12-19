‘Appoint experts committee to compare Visakhapatnam’s infrastructure with Amaravati’s’

December 19, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

Non-political Joint Action Committee chairman and former Vice Chancellor of B. R. Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathirai, on Sunday, urged the Union government to appoint an experts committee to study the infrastructure and cosmopolitan culture in Visakhapatnam, the proposed executive capital of the State.

He had said that the K. N. Wanchoo Committee appointed by the Jawaharlal Nehru government had also proposed Visakhapatnam as the capital even though a majority of the public representatives opted for Kurnool when the Andhra Pradesh was formed.

He added that Visakhapatnam could not be made the capital due to the absence of strong political pressure from the city.

“The Union government which bifurcated the State, should appoint another committee with judicial and administrative experts to assess the potential of Visakhapatnam city to make it the executive capital for the State,” he said.

He said that Visakhapatnam is strategically important for the Union government as it is the headquarters for Eastern Naval Command.

“It has major public sector units including HPCL, BHPV, Steel Plant, and Naval Armament Depot. If appointed, the Committee can compare the city’s infrastructure with Amaravati’s and give an unbiased report to the Center,” he added.