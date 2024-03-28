Apply for postal ballot before April 22, staff told

March 28, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has appealed to the officials who want to cast their vote through postal ballot to apply before April 22 to the Returning Officer (RO) concerned.

At a meeting held here on March 28 (Thursday), Mr. Dinesh Kumar said the Election Commission of India (ECI) provided the facility to the officials and staff working in 33 departments that fell under emergency services to use postal ballot.

“Officers, employees and other staff, who want to cast their vote through postal ballot, are requested to submit Form 12 (D) to the ROs in the respective segment,’‘ he said.

Postal ballot district nodal officer Visweswara Rao, Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy, Additional SP K. Nageswara Rao, District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha and other officers were present.

