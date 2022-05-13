Apply for APICET on or before June 10

Notification has been released for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2022 (AP ICET-2022), and the portal for online submission of applications is made available from May 12.

AP ICET-2022 is a State-wide test for admission into MBA/MCA courses of various universities and their affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23.

The last date for submission of online applications, without late fee, is June 10. The last date for submission of online applications with different rates of late fee is July 9.

The candidates are advised to visit the website: https://cets/apsche.ap.gov.in for detailed information. The test will be conducted on July 25.