Apply before March 31 to avail of Deepam-2 scheme: Nadendla Manohar

Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar has appealed to ‘Deepam 2’ beneficiaries to apply for the free gas cylinder scheme before 31 March 2025.

Speaking at an event to launch the free gas cylinder distribution programme in Tirupati, on Saturday, he said the launch indicated the alliance government’s commitment to fulfilling its election-eve promises.

Recalling the ‘Deepam’ scheme launched during the TDP government in 2014-19, the present scheme has been named ‘Deepam 2’, launched by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Srikakulam on November 1.

The government provides three gas cylinders free of cost to eligible beneficiaries at the rate of one in four months. “While the first cylinder can be applied for before 31st March 2025, the second cylinder can be booked from 1st April to 31st July next year and the third from 1st August to 30th November next year,” he explained.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal assured to remove hassles in getting the mandatory e-KYC cleared for the beneficiaries, while Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner N. Mourya called it a welcome move aimed at the welfare of women.

Railway Kodur MLA A. Sridhar, RDO Tirupati Ram Mohan, MCT Deputy Commissioner N. Amaraiah, former Tirupati MLA M. Sugunamma and TUDA former Chairman G. Narasimha Yadav took part.