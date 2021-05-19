Applications open for Ph.D programmes at IIITDM

ANANTAPUR

19 May 2021 22:53 IST

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing(IIITDM), Kurnool, on Wednesday began receiving online applications for the full-time/part-time Ph.D. programmes in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Sciences (Mathematics, Physics, and English).

The management said the last date for receiving application forms was June 21.

The notification of the short-listed candidates for the written test and/or interview will be put out on June 26. Tentative dates of written test and/or interview for the shortlisted candidates are between July 12 and 15.

The results will be announced in the third week of July. The last date for the seat confirmation and fees paid for the first semester for all selected candidates will be July 22. The classes are likely to commence on July 26.