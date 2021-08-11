Applications invited for scholarships

VIJAYAWADA

11 August 2021 00:30 IST

Bengaluru-based Sarojini Damodaran Foundation has invited applications for “Vidya Dhan” scholarships from students who have passed SSC and are seeking admission in Intermediate or Class 11.

Students applying for scholarships would be provided with a financial assistance of ₹12,000 (₹6,000 in each of the two years) of Intermediate course in 2021-2022. Later, based on their talent and choice of the course, a scholarship amount from ₹10,000 up to ₹60,000 would be granted, according to a statement by the foundation.

Students who secured 90% or 9 CGPA in SSC are eligible to apply. For physically handicapped, the eligibility criteria is a score of 75 % or 7.5 CGPA in 10th Class. September 10 is the last date to apply and a written exam followed by an interview is scheduled on September 25.

The students selected for the scholarships would be informed about the exam centre and they can download their hall tickets from September 20, said the statement. Along with their application form, the students should also upload their 10th Class marks sheet (if original is not available, they can upload the provisional marks sheet from SSC/CBSE/ICSE websites), a passport size photograph and income certificate secured in 2021 or ration card. The applicants must enter their Intermediate College details in the Vidya Dhan application forms by September 10.