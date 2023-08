August 24, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Centre has invited applications for the Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Any child not exceeding age of 18 years can apply through the portal https://awards.gov.in by August 31. Parents, teachers, officials of the State government, district administration or panchayat institutions can also send nominations for deserving candidates as per new guidelines, according to an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.