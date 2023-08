August 24, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Centre has invited applications for the Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Any child not exceeding age of 18 years can apply through the portal https://awards.gov.in by August 31. Parents, teachers, officials of the State government, district administration or panchayat institutions can also send nominations for deserving candidates as per new guidelines, according to an official release.