Applications invited for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awards

July 27, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has invited applications from children for Pradhan Manthri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) Awards-2024.

Awards will be given in the fields of bravery, science and technology, environment, sports, social service, arts and culture and innovation. The last date for receipt of online application forms is August 31, 2023.

Applications are available on the national portal https://awards.gov.in, and the applications will be received only on the same online portal. Any child who is an Indian citizen and residing in India and not exceeding 18 years of age is eligible to apply for the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directors of Women Development and Child Welfare and Juvenile Welfare and Welfare of Street Children, are requested to instruct the field staff to create awareness to the children on PMRBP and submit applications on online portal on time, said the NCPCR officials in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.