Applications invited for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awards

July 27, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has invited applications from children for Pradhan Manthri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) Awards-2024.

Awards will be given in the fields of bravery, science and technology, environment, sports, social service, arts and culture and innovation. The last date for receipt of online application forms is August 31, 2023.

Applications are available on the national portal https://awards.gov.in, and the applications will be received only on the same online portal. Any child who is an Indian citizen and residing in India and not exceeding 18 years of age is eligible to apply for the award.

The Directors of Women Development and Child Welfare and Juvenile Welfare and Welfare of Street Children, are requested to instruct the field staff to create awareness to the children on PMRBP and submit applications on online portal on time, said the NCPCR officials in a release.

