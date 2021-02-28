Applications invited for National Youth Adventure Programme

The annual National Youth Adventure Programme, being organised by the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BS & G), New Delhi, will be conducted this year at Manali in Himachal Pradesh between March and June 2021. The programme will be for five days for each batch, consisting of 30 members only.
It is open to all members of the BS & G, all educational institutions, adventure clubs, and other youth organisations, interested in promoting and participating in adventure activities. It is open to anyone in the 12 to 45 years age group, who are mentally and physically fit. The selected persons would have to follow COVID-19 precautions, according to Narava Prakasa Rao, State vice president, BS & G.
Interested persons can contact Md Shariff, Assistant Scout Commissioner, on the mobile no. 99081 86967 for details.
