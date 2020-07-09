Applications invited for KGBV admissions

Applications are invited for admissions into Class VI at 34 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools in the district for the 2020-21 academic session.
School dropouts, physically challenged children, orphans, semi-orphans, SC/ST, OBC, and girls from BPL families and minority communities can apply.
Applications have to be submitted online on the website apkgbv.apcfss.in between July 10 and 23. The names of the selected candidates will be displayed on the notice boards of the schools and will also be placed on the website https://ssa.ap.gov.in/ssa/
Selected candidates will be informed through SMS, according to B. Mallikarjun Reddy, Additional Project Coordinator, integrated education, Visakhapatnam. More details can be obtained on the mobile numbers: 9492247388 or 9949261050.
