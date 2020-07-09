Andhra Pradesh

Applications invited for KGBV admissions

Applications are invited for admissions into Class VI at 34 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools in the district for the 2020-21 academic session.

School dropouts, physically challenged children, orphans, semi-orphans, SC/ST, OBC, and girls from BPL families and minority communities can apply.

Applications have to be submitted online on the website apkgbv.apcfss.in between July 10 and 23. The names of the selected candidates will be displayed on the notice boards of the schools and will also be placed on the website https://ssa.ap.gov.in/ssa/

Selected candidates will be informed through SMS, according to B. Mallikarjun Reddy, Additional Project Coordinator, integrated education, Visakhapatnam. More details can be obtained on the mobile numbers: 9492247388 or 9949261050.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 11:47:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/applications-invited-for-kgbv-admissions/article32036697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY