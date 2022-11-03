Applications invited for certificate course in library science

ADVERTISEMENT

Raavi Sarada, Principal of Paturi Nagabhushanam School of Library Science, Vijayawada, has invited applications for Certificate Course in Library Science (C.L.Sc.)

In a statement, she said classes would be conducted from December 1 this year. Candidates who have completed 18 years and have passed Intermediate are eligible to apply for the five-month course, which would be taught in both English and Telugu medium.

The candidates would be selected based on their Intermediate marks and this is a regular course, she clarified, adding that attendance was compulsory. After completion of the course, the government would conduct the examinations and issue certificates to the candidates, she added.

For applications and other details, aspiring candidates could contact the Principal, P.N. School of Library Science, Sri Sarvottama Bhavanam, Vijayawada-520 010 by sending a money order of ₹10 or download CLSc application from the website www.apla.co.in->CLSc application and attach photo copies of relevant qualifications and send by registered post by November 18 to ‘The Principal, P.N. School of Library Sciences, Sri Sarvottama Bhavanam, opposite Eenadu, Patamata, Vijayawada 520 010’.

For more details, the candidates could contact the phone numbers 0866 2472313/ 2487296 or 9290670671.