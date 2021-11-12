Applications invited for APREIS fellowship

VIJAYAWADA

12 November 2021 22:47 IST

The A.P. Residential Educational Institutions Society has invited applications from young professionals with passion for education, ability to learn quickly, willingness to work in a team and a burning desire to help the under-privileged students, for a fellowship to study and strengthen various processes in residential schools. In a statement, the Society authorities said the last date for submitting the applications is Nov.5. For details, please visit https://apreis.apcfss.in.

