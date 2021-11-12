Andhra Pradesh

Applications invited for APREIS fellowship

The A.P. Residential Educational Institutions Society has invited applications from young professionals with passion for education, ability to learn quickly, willingness to work in a team and a burning desire to help the under-privileged students, for a fellowship to study and strengthen various processes in residential schools. In a statement, the Society authorities said the last date for submitting the applications is Nov.5. For details, please visit https://apreis.apcfss.in.


