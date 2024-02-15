ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for APRCET-24 from February 20

February 15, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Candidates can either call 9030407022 or visit the website http://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for more details

P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released notification for Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) 2023-24 to provide admissions in Ph.D programmes (both full-time and part-time) offered by various universities, research centres and affiliated colleges in the State, for the year 2024.

Candidates can submit their applications from February 20 to March 19, 2024. Changes in the applications, if any, can be made from April 4 to 7, and the exam is likely to be held in April in two sessions—9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates who secured 55 % marks in the subjects concerned are eligible to apply.

For further details, candidates can either call 9030407022 or visit the website http://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

