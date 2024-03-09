Applications invited for admissions in KGBV schools

March 09, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department is inviting applications for admission in Classes 6 and 11 and to fill the vacant seats in Classes 7, 8 and 9 in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV).

In a statement, the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao said online applications are invited from March 12 to April 11 for admission to Classes 6 and 11 for the academic year 2024-25 in the 352 KGBV schools across the State.

He said only orphan girls, out-of-school girl children, school dropouts, and girls belonging to the SC, ST, BC, and other Minority communities are eligible to apply. The income limit of the applicant’s parents should not exceed ₹1.2 lakh in rural areas and ₹1.40 lakh in urban areas.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the selected students will receive information through phone messages, and the list will also be displayed on the notice boards of the respective schools. Enquiries for more details can be made by calling the toll-free number 18004258599.