Applications invited for admission to Khelo India Centre

The State Level Khelo India Centre (previously Sports Authority of India Training Centre), Eluru, has invited male athletes to take part in the selection trials for admission into the training centre with free training and accommodation.

In a release, centre in-charge D.N.V. Vinayaka Prasad said candidates from across the State can apply for the trials in under 14, under 16 and under 18 categories, with merit certificates at district, State and national level, date of birth certificate from M-Seva, Aadhaar and three passport size photographs.

Candidates should report to the Centre in-charge with the documents required at the ASR Stadium in Eluru by 8 a.m. on January 28, he said.

Mr. Prasad said the candidates selected in the trials would be given sports kit, free boarding and lodging facility and expenses by the Sports Authority of India. In the current selection trials, 35 candidates will be selected. Mr. Prasad said the strength of the Centre had been increased by 35 athletes recently after it was renamed as Khelo India centre. For further details, candidates can contact the centre at 9885 312356.