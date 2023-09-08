HamberMenu
Applications invited for admission into ITIs in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh

September 08, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The Government ITI College Principal and NTR District convener M. Kanaka Rao has stated that the last date for submission of applications for admissions into ITI course is September 19. 

In a statement on Friday, he said that the aspiring students can visit the website iti.ap.gov.in for admissions into the fourth batch in the academic year 2023-24. The remaining seats in public and private ITIs in NTR district will be filled up. All the candidates should go to the respective ITIs and get their certificates verified on September 20 before 5  p.m., he said.

The candidates have to bring original certificates and a photocopies of the same along with them. Also, they have to bring the  Acknowledgment of Submission of Application which they receive after submitting the application online along with them. Failing which, the applications would be rejected.  Counselling would be conducted at Government ITIs on September 22. The counselling for private ITI would be conducted on September 23. For further queries, contact the phone numbers 9490639639,7780429468, he added.

