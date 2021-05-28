Applications invited for admission in tribal welfare schools

VIJAYAWADA

28 May 2021 22:07 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (APTWREI) Society runs 199 schools in the State.

Twenty eight of these schools, identified as Ekalavya Model Residential Schools with CBSE syllabus for students of Classes 6 to 12, are run by the Central Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

In a statement on Thursday, the APTWREI Society secretary K. Srikanth said applications were being invited for admissions to be done through lottery system, for Class 6 for the academic year 2021-22 from students who had passed their fifth standard in English or Telugu medium in the academic year 2020-21.

Interested students can apply in online mode up to June 6. For details visit the Society's official website aptwgurukulam.ap.gov.in. Students can also submit the application by hand in their nearest tribal welfare school, he said.