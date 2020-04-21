Applications for village, ward volunteer posts

Special Secretary, Grama Volunteers/ Ward Volunteers and Village Secretariats/Ward Secretariats Department K. Kanna Babu has asked Mandal Development Officers and Municipal Commissioners to issue guidelines for filling the posts in areas under their respective jurisdictions.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Kanna Babu said a notification to this effect was released on Monday (April 20) and applications would be accepted till April 24. Interviews of the candidates would be conducted by a selection committee from April 27 to 29 and suitable candidates would receive their appointment letters on May 1.

The applicants should be in the 18-35 years’ age group on January 1, 2020. The qualification for seeking appointment in tribal areas is SSC, in rural areas, it is Intermediate and in cities, it is degree.

Website

The applicant should be a resident of the village panchayat or the municipality concerned.

The eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the website https://gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in/. In the event of difficulty in finding access to the online mode in view of the lockdown, the candidates could visit the nearest Village/Ward Secretariat office and apply with the help of the local staff.