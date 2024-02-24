ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for free education in Class 1 under RTE to be accepted from March 5

February 24, 2024 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department has extended the last date for registration of private unaided schools up to March 1, 2024, for 100% registration of all private schools across the State.

This is to facilitate admissions of children in Class 1 under Section 12 (1) (C) of the Right of Children to Fee and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 for the academic year 2024-25 in Andhra Pradesh.

The Regional Joint Directors of School Education department, District Education Officers and Additional Project Coordinators in the Samagra Shiksha wing have been asked to give wide publicity the extension of date. Online applications for entry into Class 1 under the RTE clause will be taken from March 5 to March 25, 2024 and the registration link will be available in the official website @cse.ap.gov.in from March 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US