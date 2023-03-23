ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for admission in KGBVs to be accepted from March 27

March 23, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Distruict Collector V Vinay Chand interating with students during his visit KGBV School at Atchuthapuram. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner, School Education and State Director of Samagra Shiksha S. Suresh Kumar on March 22 said online applications for admission into Classes 6 and 11 and to fill the vacant seats in Classes 7, 8 and 9 in the 352 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the State would be accepted from March 27 to April 30, for the academic year 2023-24.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar said only girls who were orphans, out of school and school dropouts besides those belonging to the SC, ST, BC, Minorities, and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families were eligible to apply for admissions. The department would accept only applications that would be submitted in the online mode, he clarified.

The application forms are available on the website https://apkgbv.apcfss.in/. The selected students would be intimated through phone SMS and the list of the selectees would also be displayed on the notice board of the respective schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To get queries and doubts clarified, students could contact phone numbers 9494383617, 9441270099, 9441214607 or 9490782111.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US