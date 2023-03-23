Applications for admission in KGBVs to be accepted from March 27

March 23, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner, School Education and State Director of Samagra Shiksha S. Suresh Kumar on March 22 said online applications for admission into Classes 6 and 11 and to fill the vacant seats in Classes 7, 8 and 9 in the 352 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the State would be accepted from March 27 to April 30, for the academic year 2023-24.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar said only girls who were orphans, out of school and school dropouts besides those belonging to the SC, ST, BC, Minorities, and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families were eligible to apply for admissions. The department would accept only applications that would be submitted in the online mode, he clarified.

The application forms are available on the website https://apkgbv.apcfss.in/. The selected students would be intimated through phone SMS and the list of the selectees would also be displayed on the notice board of the respective schools.

To get queries and doubts clarified, students could contact phone numbers 9494383617, 9441270099, 9441214607 or 9490782111.