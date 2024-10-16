ADVERTISEMENT

Applications called for deputation of teaching faculty in SCERT

Published - October 16, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Wednesday released the schedule and guidelines for deputation of teaching faculty to work in the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates should submit their applications to the Director of School Education through the authority concerned between October 16 and 25. Scrutiny and finalisation of eligible candidates for an interview would be held from October 28 to 30 and the interviews would be conducted on November 4 and 5, according to a statement released by the Director of School Education V. Vijay Rama Raju.

He said lecturers from the College of Teacher Education (CTE) and District Institutions of Education and Training (DIETs), headmasters and school assistants of government or Zilla Parishad schools with a minimum of 15 years of teaching experience as on October 28, 2024 are eligible to apply, and added that national awardees and candidates equipped with M.Phil/Ph.D would be given priority.

Meanwhile, leaders of A.P. United Teachers Federation (UTF) demanded that in addition to teachers working in government and Zilla Parishad schools, qualified teachers working in municipal schools should also be allowed to apply for the faculty posts in SCERT.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, the federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said it was unfair to deny the opportunity to the teachers working in municipal schools, especially after the merger of their administration in the School Education Department on the grounds that they should be treated equally with the government and Zilla Parishad schools. They demanded that a fresh notification with an amendment to this effect be issued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US