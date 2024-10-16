Applications called for deputation of teaching faculty in SCERT

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Wednesday released the schedule and guidelines for deputation of teaching faculty to work in the council.

The candidates should submit their applications to the Director of School Education through the authority concerned between October 16 and 25. Scrutiny and finalisation of eligible candidates for an interview would be held from October 28 to 30 and the interviews would be conducted on November 4 and 5, according to a statement released by the Director of School Education V. Vijay Rama Raju.

He said lecturers from the College of Teacher Education (CTE) and District Institutions of Education and Training (DIETs), headmasters and school assistants of government or Zilla Parishad schools with a minimum of 15 years of teaching experience as on October 28, 2024 are eligible to apply, and added that national awardees and candidates equipped with M.Phil/Ph.D would be given priority.

Meanwhile, leaders of A.P. United Teachers Federation (UTF) demanded that in addition to teachers working in government and Zilla Parishad schools, qualified teachers working in municipal schools should also be allowed to apply for the faculty posts in SCERT.

In a statement, the federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said it was unfair to deny the opportunity to the teachers working in municipal schools, especially after the merger of their administration in the School Education Department on the grounds that they should be treated equally with the government and Zilla Parishad schools. They demanded that a fresh notification with an amendment to this effect be issued.