Application date for RIMC exam extended

27 May 2020 23:29 IST

The last date for submission of applications for the entrance exam of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, has been extended till June 15. The exam, scheduled to be held on June 1 and 2, has been postponed.

Domicile certificate

Revised dates will be announced later, said APPSC Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu. Waiver has been granted to candidates who are yet to submit application forms in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. They can submit the forms without education or domicile certificates. They need to submit the documents during the viva-voice.

