Apple supplier Foxlink halts production after fire breaks out at its facility in Tirupati 

Roughly 50% of the machinery at the factory was damaged in the fire triggered by an electric short-circuit, says Fire Services official 

February 27, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated February 28, 2023 12:52 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Apple supplier Foxlink has halted production at its assembly facility in the Electronics Cluster-I of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) zone in Tirupati after a massive fire led to collapse of a part of the building on Monday.

The business impact on Apple was not immediately clear and the root cause of the incident was unknown. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An official for Foxlink did not respond to calls seeking comment.

A fire that broke out in the unit due to an electric short-circuit in the afternoon damaged roughly 50% of the machinery at the factory, said J. Ramanaiah, who leads the Fire Services Department for Tirupati district.

“The fire is now under control and there were no casualties,‘’ said Ramanaiah. He showed photos and videos of the factory blaze with charred machinery inside the plant and groups of fire-fighters trying to douse the fire. The videos and photos showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the plant.

“The factory management has conveyed to us that they estimate a loss of roughly ₹1 billion ($12 million),” Mr. Ramanaiah said.

Meanwhile, a team of senior officials from the revenue and industries departments rushed to the spot. A special team was deployed to ascertain the material loss.

A release issued by the I &PR Department said that none was injured in the incident.

Foxlink, a unit of Taiwan’s Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Limited, makes cables for iPhone chargers. It set up a factory in Andhra Pradesh in 2020.

(With inputs from Reuters)

