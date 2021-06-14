Appireddy rewarded for his loyalty and patience

GUNTUR

14 June 2021 23:25 IST

He was chosen MLC in the Governor’s quota

Finally, the tide has turned in favour of YSR Congress Party senior leader Lella Appireddy as the 54-year-old who holds the post of party’s State general secretary at present has been nominated as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in the Governor’s quota.

Party insiders say Mr. Appireddy, who has been waiting in wings for the last two years since the YSRCP stormed into power, was finally rewarded for his ‘unflinching loyalty’ to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

“I owe my political career to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. I thank him for putting trust in me. I will strive to bring back the party to power again in the next general elections,’’ said Mr. Appireddy.

Hailing from an agricultural family at Ankireddypalem, Mr. Appireddy had seen it all during his long political innings, which can be described as a roller coaster ride.

Political career

A student leader and later trade union leader, Mr. Appireddy served as National Students Union of India district unit president during 1989-1994, during which he became close to many senior Congress leaders.

Former Chief Ministers Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, N. Janardhana Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy had patronised the then young leader, who quickly learned the ropes.

Mr. Appireddy had shown his leadership skills in his student life, by becoming SPL of SKBM High School in Guntur and later a student leader in GHR and MCMR College (Reddy College).

He had joined the Congress and quickly rose to leadership positions, becoming the president of NSUI and the District Youth Congress Unit.

Mr. Appireddy was known for arranging massive crowds at short notice and enjoyed a support base of workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and construction workers.

He had founded the Bajrang Jute Mill Trade Union and won in two successive elections of 2004 and 2009. He was instrumental in bringing several reforms such as hike in pay, compensation to the next of kin of the deceased workers, provision of ₹25,000 to girls as wedding expenses. He also received the Shramasakthi award in 2010.

However, Mr. Appireddy had his fair share of setbacks. He lost as a YSRCP candidate in the 2014 Assembly elections and was crestfallen as the party denied him ticket in the 2019 elections, but he had remained loyal to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy throughout.

The period between 2014 and 2019 was tough as Mr. Appireddy became a target of political witch hunt by the then ruling government.

The break came in August 2020, when he was made in-charge of party central office, a job Mr. Appireddy had performed well by coordinating the party’s preparation in the successive local body elections.