APPECMA contributes ₹1.5 crore to CM Relief Fund for flood victims

The Andhra Pradesh Private Engineering Colleges Management Association (APPECMA) has announced a donation of ₹1.50 crore for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

APPECMA officials met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday and handed him a cheque to this effect. The association’s members are also contributing toward relief activities by sponsoring food, water bottles, biscuit packets and medicines for the flood victims.

The association president Vasireddy Vidyasagar, secretary P. Madhusudan Reddy, treasurer Grandhi Satyanarayana, vice presidents MLC Kancharla Srikanth, Rammohan Rao, Rajuling, Raoula Satyanarayana and others were among those who met the Chief Minister.