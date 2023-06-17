APPECET 2023 results announced

June 17, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - GUNTUR

The APPECET 2023 results were announced on Friday by the exams Convener P.P.S. Paul Kumar at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. The tests were conducted from May 31 to June 2 by the ANU.

The candidates cand download the rank cards from the APPECET 2023 website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET/PECET/PECET_HomePage.aspx , the convener said. He said that the web counselling schedule will be announced as per the directions of the AP State Council of Higher Education and the APPECET 2023 Admission Committee.

The Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) is conducted for U.G.D.P.Ed (2 Years) & B.P.Ed (2 Years) Course in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittu Mounika from Pittuvaripalem village, Chirala mandal in Bapatla secured first rank, Uppara Lakshmidevi of Yerragunta village in Parigi mandal of Anantapur stood second, while Shaik Mohammad of Kanigiri in Prakasam district bagged the third rank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.