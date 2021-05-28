APPCSdeclares listof selectedcandidates

VIJAYAWADA

28 May 2021 23:00 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of lecturers in government degree colleges in the A.P. Collegiate Education Service for Telugu, political science and physics.

The list is also available on the commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in and notice board. The HH vacancies will be filled after medical reports are received, said a statement issued on Friday by the commission.

