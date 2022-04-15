APPCB orders closure of pharma unit

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has ordered closure of the Porus Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. where a major fire accident occurred claiming lives of six workers at Akkireddygudem of Musunuru mandal in Eluru district on Thursday.

The accident also caused environmental damage in the form of emissions due to fire and generation of hazardous waste, APPCB chairman A.K. Parida said in a press release. APPCB also order disconnection of power supply to the industry.

According to APPCB report, it was also found that Porus Laboratories violated CFO conditions and causing pollution in the surrounding areas.