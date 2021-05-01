APPCB orders Amara Raja Batteries to close its units in Chittoor district

VIJAYAWADA

01 May 2021 23:26 IST

Southern Discom asked to cut power supply to the plants

The AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued notices to the Amara Raja Batteries to close its manufacturing plants at Karakambadi and Nunegundlapalli in Chittoor district for “flouting norms.”

In its orders on Friday, the APPCB charged the company with polluting ambient air, which resulted in the presence of high levels of lead in the blood of almost all its employees and people of the surrounding villages, discharging untreated waste water into the drains and untreated sewage into the storm water drains, and causing soil pollution.

The APPCB stated in its notices that if the polluting units continued to be operated even after the receipt of its orders, punitive action would be taken against the company under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Advertising

Advertising

The AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited was directed to cut power supply to the two units.