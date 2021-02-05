APPCB issues showcause notice to chemical factory

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 February 2021 01:40 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has issued a showcause notice to Krebs Bio-Chemicals Limited, Kothapalli village, Kasimkota mandal in Visakhapatnam district after reportedly noticing several violations in its functioning.

It has asked the management to respond within seven days, failing which the Board shall initiate action as deemed fit under Section 33 (A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and for levy of Environment Compensation as per an NGT order, without any further notice in the interest of Public Health and Environment.

Based on complaints filed by a man named Appala Raju from the village and former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma, regarding air and ground water pollution, the APPCB had taken up an investigation and concluded that were a number of violations and the company had not implemented the observations made by the Board earlier.

The APPCB noted that the company has not provided a shed for coal storage, scrubber and stripper in MEE system, non-operation of flow meters, mixing of effluents with storm water, not providing dedicated storm water drains and not providing adequate sprinklers for dust suppression.

The APPCB also stated that the bulk drug factory was not disposing its waste as per environment norms and it was affecting both water and air in the vicinity.