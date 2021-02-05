APPCB issues showcause notice to chemical factory

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has issued a showcause notice to Krebs Bio-Chemicals Limited, Kothapalli village, Kasimkota mandal in Visakhapatnam district after reportedly noticing several violations in its functioning.
It has asked the management to respond within seven days, failing which the Board shall initiate action as deemed fit under Section 33 (A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and for levy of Environment Compensation as per an NGT order, without any further notice in the interest of Public Health and Environment.
Based on complaints filed by a man named Appala Raju from the village and former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma, regarding air and ground water pollution, the APPCB had taken up an investigation and concluded that were a number of violations and the company had not implemented the observations made by the Board earlier.
The APPCB noted that the company has not provided a shed for coal storage, scrubber and stripper in MEE system, non-operation of flow meters, mixing of effluents with storm water, not providing dedicated storm water drains and not providing adequate sprinklers for dust suppression.
The APPCB also stated that the bulk drug factory was not disposing its waste as per environment norms and it was affecting both water and air in the vicinity.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath