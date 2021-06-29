APPCB, industries donate ₹1 crore to CMRF

GUNTUR

29 June 2021 23:31 IST

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and industries in the limits of Vishakapatnam Regional office donated ₹1.05 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards COVID containment measures.

Energy, Forest, Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Pollution Control Board member secretary Vijaya Kumar, APPCB Vishakapatnam Regional Officer Promod Kumar Reddy handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.

