APPC president demands White Paper on funds allocated for Dalit welfare

The YSRCP government is focussing only on the implementation of the Navaratnalu schemes while neglecting the plight of Dalits and tribal people, alleges Gidugu Rudra Raju

May 23, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and Congress leaders addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and Congress leaders addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Tuesday slammed the YSRCP government for ‘neglecting the welfare’ of Dalits and tribal people in the State.

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Mr. Rudra Raju said the YSRCP government was focussing only on the implementation of the Navaratnalu schemes while neglecting the plight of the Dalits and tribal people.

He demanded that the government must release a White Paper on the funds allocated and spent for upliftment of the Dalits and backward classes, and the progress achieved.

He accused the government of violating the Constitutional norms by depriving the SCs and STs of their rights. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is indifferent to the repeated pleas of the Congress to focus on the welfare of the weaker sections,” he said.

He said the party would educate the people about the ‘anti-people policies’ of the YSRCP government and called upon the party cadre to work relentlessly to strengthen the party.

APCC working presidents Sunkara Padmasree and K. Vinay Kumar, NTR district president Borra Kiran, city unit president Naraharasetty Narasimha Rao and party leaders Madan Mohan Reddy, Hari Kumar Raju, Meesala Rajeswara Rao, Khaja Moinuddeen and others were present.

