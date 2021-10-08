Andhra Pradesh

Appalayagunta temple gets mini Kalyanakatta

A devotee getting his head tonsured at the mini Kalyanakatta at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara temple at Appayalagunta on Thursday.  

A mini ‘Kalyanakatta’ (tonsuring centre) was opened at the TTD’s Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta near here on Thursday.

In view of the restricted entry to the Tirumala temple in view of the restrictions imposed to check coronavirus pandemic, the facility is expected to have devotees in large numbers, as it is a practice to offer human hair in the allied temples in case of one’s inability to visit Tirumala.

The temple officials declared the facility open next to the Kalyana Mandapam, after performing the a puja. The devotees can offer hair in fulfilment of their vow akin to Tirumala, said temple Assistant Executive Officer Prabhakar Reddy.

The TTD management has also constructed toilets and bathrooms for the convenience of devotees.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 12:08:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/appalayagunta-temple-gets-mini-kalyanakatta/article36887776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY