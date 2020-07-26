Appalaraju takes charge as Minister

The government is committed to improving the living standards of the economically downtrodden, particularly fisherfolk who were among the poorest of the poor, said Palasa MLA Seediri Appalaraju while taking charge as the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries at the Secretariat on Sunday.
He made his first signature on the file related to the establishment of the A.P. Aquaculture Authority.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Appalaraju expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for inducting him into the Cabinet and termed his elevation a step towards empowerment of the fishermen community. He exuded confidence that the Aquaculture Authority would help the farmers in fetching remunerative price for their produce by extending them technical and financial support.
The fishing harbours coming at four places in the State would give a big boost to the coastal fisheries sector whose potential has been squandered over the years. Construction of three of those harbours would begin soon.
The tie-up with Amul for development of the dairy sector was another major achievement of the government, he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Tadikonda MLA V. Sridevi and Commissioner of Fisheries Kanna Babu were among those present.
