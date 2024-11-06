Appalanaidu is YSRCP MLC candidate for local bodies constituency in Vizianagaram district

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to field former MLA Shambangi Venkata Chinna Appalanaidu as MLC candidate for the local bodies constituency in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Jagan on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) said that Mr. Appalanaidu was chosen based on the unanimous support from the party leaders representing the Velama community as part of the YSRCP’s inclusive approach.

In the Visakhapatnam MLC elections, the party had opted for Botcha Satyanarayana, who hails from the Turpu Kapu community. This time, the leaders endorsed Mr. Appalanaidu’s candidacy, he said.

Mr. Jagan hailed Mr. Appalanaidu’s dedication to public service, with over 40 years in politics and four terms as MLA from Bobbili. He also served as pro-tem Speaker in 2019, showing his leadership skills. “The YSRCP believes his reputation and commitment will help secure the Vizianagaram MLC seat,” he said.

With a strong base in Vizianagaram, where 592 out of 753 local body representatives were from the YSRCP, Mr. Jagan urged the party members to work with renewed energy to secure the seat.