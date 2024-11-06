 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Appalanaidu is YSRCP MLC candidate for local bodies constituency in Vizianagaram district

Appalanaidu is chosen based on the unanimous support from the leaders representing the Velama community as part of the YSRCP’s inclusive approach, says its president Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published - November 06, 2024 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to field former MLA Shambangi Venkata Chinna Appalanaidu as MLC candidate for the local bodies constituency in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Jagan on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) said that Mr. Appalanaidu was chosen based on the unanimous support from the party leaders representing the Velama community as part of the YSRCP’s inclusive approach.

In the Visakhapatnam MLC elections, the party had opted for Botcha Satyanarayana, who hails from the Turpu Kapu community. This time, the leaders endorsed Mr. Appalanaidu’s candidacy, he said.

Mr. Jagan hailed Mr. Appalanaidu’s dedication to public service, with over 40 years in politics and four terms as MLA from Bobbili. He also served as pro-tem Speaker in 2019, showing his leadership skills. “The YSRCP believes his reputation and commitment will help secure the Vizianagaram MLC seat,” he said.

With a strong base in Vizianagaram, where 592 out of 753 local body representatives were from the YSRCP, Mr. Jagan urged the party members to work with renewed energy to secure the seat.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.