App to help students comprehend news articles

It simplifies technical jargon and is available for free

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with Reading Right, an Ed-Tech start-up, has launched ‘Smarticles’, noetic (Intelligence-driven) news articles taken from newspapers/periodicals/journals written by experts. The app explains the articles in a simple manner using technology that brings into play text, image, video and audio modes.

Reading Right is providing this app free of cost for one year to students of Andhra Pradesh and it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (Android version) and the App Store (iOS version) while a web version is available at web.readingright.in.

“Many students find it difficult to comprehend newspaper jargon and therefore lose interest in reading them. We have employed a technology that explains the articles in a lucid way using text, image, video and audio modes,” says K. Hemachandra Reddy, chairman of APSCHE.

Elaborating further, he says that to understand a particular word or a sentence, the reader has to click on it to get their meaning. “They are simple enough for even a 10-year-old student to understand,” says Prof. Reddy.

Referring to the growing demand for well-rounded personalities in a highly competitive global market today, the APSCHE chairman says that the app brings to its readers news articles taken from publications that are neither commercial nor sensational and leaves no piece of information incomprehensible for them.

For all ages

Anyone from the age of 10 should opt for ‘Smarticles’ that would be of immense help in shaping their careers, he says.

Using Smarticles does not need any guidebook, as the app is intrinsic. The analysis of every ‘Smarticle’ is crafted in a way that it gets the thinking ball rolling from the word go, says Prof. Reddy.

Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar says the app would help students read and understand all kinds of articles and can be a game-changer in charting out a career.

Reading Right Founder CEO Shrishti Jain says the app would enable readers to think, analyse and critically explore the articles they read.