App on anvil to manage currency counting at Tirumala

May 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has mooted the idea of developing an app exclusively for Parakamani Management System, the process of counting offerings made to the Srivari Hundi at Tirumala. Need for the app arose owing to the confusion regarding foreign currency notes in the hundi.

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, while reviewing the Parakamani activities on Thursday, directed general manager of the in-house Information Technology department L. Sandeep Reddy to expedite developing an app to ensure clearance of foreign currency notes and hand them over to State Bank of India in line with the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Similarly, Mr. Dharma Reddy directed the designated bank officers to collect the accumulated currency notes and coins as soon as possible.

