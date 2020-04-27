App launched to request forCOVID test

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has launched ‘COVID-19 AP’ mobile application through which one can request the authorities for COVID test.
Aimed at the dissemination of information regarding the COVID outbreak and government facilities available, the application was launched on Monday on Android platform.
Users can access the application by registering with phone number. Before requesting a test, users need to provide information about symptoms, comorbid diseases and their location and village/ward secretariat number.
Further, users can get contact numbers of their local Asha workers, consult doctors online, go through the list of COVID hospitals, quarantine centres, test centres and also register as a volunteer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.