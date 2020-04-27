App launched to request forCOVID test

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has launched ‘COVID-19 AP’ mobile application through which one can request the authorities for COVID test.

Aimed at the dissemination of information regarding the COVID outbreak and government facilities available, the application was launched on Monday on Android platform.

Users can access the application by registering with phone number. Before requesting a test, users need to provide information about symptoms, comorbid diseases and their location and village/ward secretariat number.

Further, users can get contact numbers of their local Asha workers, consult doctors online, go through the list of COVID hospitals, quarantine centres, test centres and also register as a volunteer.