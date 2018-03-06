App helps cops nab burglars in the act

The Chittoor police nabbed three inter-State thieves while they were trying to burgle shops at the APSRTC bus stand complex here on Sunday night. The trio could be apprehended with the alerts from the Locked Houses Monitoring System to the police control room.

Superintendent of Police S.V. Rajasekhar Babu said that the petty traders at the bus station commercial complex had registered with the LHMS app and got linked with the control room. After closing their shops close to midnight, the shopkeepers had switched on the LHMS equipment at their shops and left.

After a while, two of the gang sneaked into a shop and started collecting the goods while the third one kept guard outside. The unusual movements inside made the LHMS equipment send an alert to the control room. In a couple of minutes, the night duty cops swooped on the shop and nabbed the trio, who were sent for remand on Monday.

Appreciating the shopkeepers for installing the LHMS equipment on their premises, the SP said this should serve as an example to all other shop-owners whose properties were vulnerable to theft.

“In spite of our vigorous campaign to register with the LHMS app to get free service when they are away from house, there is poor response from public. Even the bankers are not showing interest in installing the equipment and getting connected to the police control room. If the bank authorities have any reservations in linking with the police control room, they could get the alerts on their mobiles directly, for further action during non-working hours,” Mr. Rajasekhar Babu said.

Donated

The V.Kota mandal police led by Kuppam circle inspector Raghavan and special branch head constable D.G. Ramurthy on Monday afternoon handed over blankets, clothes, books, stationary, rice bags and snacks all worth over ₹3 lakh to the Charity Wall wing administered by the district police at the District Headquarters Hospital here. The donations were pooled with the cooperation of school students and public groups. SP Rajasekhar Babu distributed them to the in-patients and their wards.